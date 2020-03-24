Thune: Congress Needs to Act Quickly for American Workers, Families, and Small Businesses

“The time for political games is over. It’s time to act.”



WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today urged Democrats to put politics aside and pass bipartisan legislation that American workers, families, and small businesses are desperately waiting for during this challenging time.

Excerpt of Thune’s remarks below:

