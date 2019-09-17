Thune: Congress Should Pass USMCA As Soon As Possible

“Congress should pass this agreement as soon as possible and allow farmers, ranchers, and the rest of the American economy to start realizing the benefits.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the benefits that the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) would have for farmers, ranchers, and the U.S. economy. Thune called upon House Democrats to commit to taking up and passing USMCA without further delay.