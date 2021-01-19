Thune: Constitutional question over whether you can impeach a former president

According to KELOland, US Senator John Thune isn’t indicating how he’s going to vote one way or the other on impeachment. But, he’s also not sure how you impeach a former President:

“I think the fact that the president for so long continued to try and convince people in this country that the election was stolen from him was a disservice to people, and it got people to believe something that wasn’t true, and I think that, you could argue I suppose, was partly the, at least at the beginning, the origin of a lot of this,” Thune said.

The senator is also looking into what will happen with Trump’s second impeachment.

“I think there are some very serious constitutional questions that we’re looking into on whether you can impeach a former president,” Thune said.