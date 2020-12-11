Thune: Coordination Between All Modes of Transportation is Critical to Efficient Vaccine Distribution

“Distribution of such a precious commodity will depend on coordination between all modes of transportation, and I am very interested in today’s discussion of how a vaccine will be distributed and administered across the United States in a rapid and safe manner, especially in rural states like South Dakota.”



Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, today participated in a hearing titled “The Logistics of Transporting a COVID-19 Vaccine” to examine transportation and logistics plans for ensuring COVID-19 vaccines are delivered across the country. During the hearing, Thunequestioned a panel of experts on how the vaccinations will be distributed, particularly in rural states like South Dakota.