Thune critical of activists for engaging in “cancel culture” for attacking Senators who voted their conscience on Trump. Good thought to keep in mind in SD as well.

In politico, US Senator John Thune has some words for the activists out there who are throwing mud and trying to “cancel” senators for voting their conscience when it comes to the their judgement on the actions of former President Trump:

In his first interview since he voted to acquit Trump, the Senate’s No. 2 Republican on Thursday defended fellow Republicans who sided with Democrats on the “vote of conscience” and warned against shutting out dissenting voices in the party. and.. On Thursday, the senator attempted to downplay those attacks, likening them to “food fights within the family” that hurt Republicans’ goals, He noted there was no evidence to support Trump’s claim of voter fraud. “You’ve got to face the music, and at some point, it’s got to be over and you’ve got to move on,” he said, adding, “I think it’s just important to tell people the truth. The most important responsibility of any leader is to define reality.”

As someone whose main concern in winning elections, that’s also a caution that should be applied to those who are spending their time and energy trying to gin up a primary against Senator Thune, because they are butt hurt over the Presidential election. So far after a few months of howling about it, there’s sturm und drang… and not much else. I’d call it a disorganized sh*t show, but that might indicate a higher level of organization than is actually evident.

So far their efforts at recruitment against Thune consist of Bruce Whalen’s excruciating challenges at getting a facebook meeting in furtherance of his recruitment efforts to be anything other than 45 minutes late. Which seems prophetic.. because the only names coming up are the same old names who have been non-starters in the past.

And we keep rolling down the road to 2022.