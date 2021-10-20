Thune Demands Answers on Supply Chain Crisis, Presses Biden Nominees
“This inefficiency has downstream effects on commodity prices, hurting farmers and ranchers across the country, including in South Dakota.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today questioned several Biden nominees about the unprecedented supply chain crisis in the United States. Thune emphasized that these massive backlogs at American ports are hurting farmers and ranchers in South Dakota and negatively affecting commodity prices.
One thought on “Thune Demands Answers on Supply Chain Crisis, Presses Biden Nominees”
Part of the answer is this. In Oct 2020 EPA cut a deal with California Air Resource Board (CARB) to Federally enforce California emissions rules.
This agreement eliminated over half of all available diesel trucks from pulling freight out of Long Beach, LA and San Diego. Hence the back up.
That combined with an increase in freight being moved in by China and viola you have a mess.
The solution is to assert Federal Interstate Commerce (per the Constitution) over the nut cases in California with their CARB rules.