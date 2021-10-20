Thune Demands Answers on Supply Chain Crisis, Presses Biden Nominees

“This inefficiency has downstream effects on commodity prices, hurting farmers and ranchers across the country, including in South Dakota.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today questioned several Biden nominees about the unprecedented supply chain crisis in the United States. Thune emphasized that these massive backlogs at American ports are hurting farmers and ranchers in South Dakota and negatively affecting commodity prices.