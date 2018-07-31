Thune: Democrat Hysteria About Judge Kavanaugh is Predictable and Unfortunate
“Democrats aren’t looking for a qualified Supreme Court justice. They’re looking for a political rubber-stamp.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the president’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and the predictable hysteria that has come from Democrats who are trying to keep Kavanaugh from being confirmed by drawing from the same partisan, political playbook they tried to use against Justice Neil Gorsuch.
Thune also discussed the Commerce Department’s announcement that the economy grew by 4.1 percent in the second quarter of 2018 – more evidence that Republicans’ pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda is working.
Yet he did not make a floor statement when it came to the mistreatment of Merrick Garland. Judge Garland did not even get a hearing. How could the Senate advise and consent – or withhold its “advise and consent” when it was merely a political gamble until the election had occurred?
This is merely political theatre at its best. He’s been on the Floor more than ever lately because he’s running and gunning for the Senate Whip position. While it’s good to see him out there – just wish it was more principaled and less political.
Something I’d expect to see from Senator Rounds… disappointed to see it from Senator Thune.