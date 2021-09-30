Thune: Democrats Are in Disarray

“Rather than addressing our border crisis or our inflation problem, Democrats are right now attempting to tee up a reckless, massive tax-and-spending spree to vastly expand the reach of government into Americans’ lives.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke about Democrats’ disastrous, out-of-touch policies that would significantly expand the federal government’s reach into South Dakotans’ everyday lives. Thune also discussed the ongoing disarray within the Democrat Party, and he noted that the Biden administration’s self-inflicted border crisis is a direct result of its own failed policies.