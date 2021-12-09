Thune: Democrats Move to Double the Size of the IRS, Jeopardize Taxpayers’ Privacy
“Democrats’ reason for this IRS expansion is to raise revenue to help pay for their tax-and-spending spree.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the Democrats’ desire to double the size of the Internal Revenue Service in order to pay for their reckless tax-and-spending spree. Thune noted that the agency’s poor reputation and mismanagement of taxpayer dollars would further jeopardize the privacy of South Dakotans’ personal information.
3 thoughts on “Thune: Democrats Move to Double the Size of the IRS, Jeopardize Taxpayers’ Privacy”
Everyone knows the best tax is the one someone else pays. What better way to avoid improving tax collection than by continuing to starve the revenue department.
We can thank all the Trump hating Republicans who voted for the dementia-stricken Biden.
Crocodile tears when he and the other reps could have tried to stop this last January. We all knew this is what Biden et al had planned.