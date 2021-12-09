Thune: Democrats Move to Double the Size of the IRS, Jeopardize Taxpayers’ Privacy

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the Democrats’ desire to double the size of the Internal Revenue Service in order to pay for their reckless tax-and-spending spree. Thune noted that the agency’s poor reputation and mismanagement of taxpayer dollars would further jeopardize the privacy of South Dakotans’ personal information.