Thune: Democrats Receive “F” on 2021 Report Card

“Despite massive inflation, Democrats spent the second half of 2021 trying to double down on the reckless spending strategy that helped cause so much inflation in the first place.”



Click here or on the picture above to watch the video.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today honored the life of former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), who passed away last month. Thune also discussed the many Democrat-led crises that unfolded in 2021 and noted that Democrats should permanently abandon their reckless tax-and-spending spree and instead focus on inflation and the border crisis and commit to bipartisan solutions for the American people.