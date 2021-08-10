Thune: Democrats Take First Steps to Raise Taxes and Permanently Expand Government

“From the way Democrats have been governing, you would think that voters had given them a resounding mandate to permanently expand government and implement the socialist fantasies of the far-left.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today vowed that Republicans will do everything in their power to defeat the Democrats’ reckless tax-and-spending spree as he spoke on the Senate floor against the Democrats’ budget resolution. Thune warned that the Democrats’ push to raise taxes and permanently expand the federal government will harm the economy and severely increase the rate of inflation.