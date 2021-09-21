Thune: Democrats’ Tax-and-Spending Spree Would Have South Dakotans Footing the Bill
“The consequences of Democrats’ tax-and-spending spree could be devastating – for our economy and for American families.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today warned that the cost of the Democrats’ proposed $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending spree would ultimately fall on the backs of hard-working, middle-income families. Thune noted that Democrats continue to be unfazed by their reckless spending proposals and job-killing tax hikes.
2 thoughts on “Thune: Democrats’ Tax-and-Spending Spree Would Have South Dakotans Footing the Bill”
Who do you think paid for Trump’s trade wars? Yes, we need more tax breaks for job creators so we can finally feel what trickle down economics is about. Cutting taxes for the rich seems like a much better idea than investing in infrastructure and the working class.
John Thune aught to quit talking with his mouth full and practice what he preaches.