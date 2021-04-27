Thune: Democrats’ Tax Hikes Would Crush Economic Recovery and Punish Working Americans
“These tax hikes may help Democrats usher in aspects of the socialist fantasy they’ve been envisioning. But they will do nothing to help American families gain financial stability and secure good jobs and lasting, rewarding careers.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke out against President Biden’s proposed tax hikes, which would be detrimental to the American economy as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thune warned that Democrats’ tax increases would cause working Americans to suffer the most and put American businesses at a disadvantage on the world stage.
2 thoughts on “Thune: Democrats’ Tax Hikes Would Crush Economic Recovery and Punish Working Americans ”
You Republicans really don’t want an infrastructure package, do you? Biden’s taxes will destroy the economy? Really? You believed all the talking points from your former leader in 2017 about how his tax CUTS were gonna save the U.S., yet corporations only used the windfall to buy back stock and GNP never grew more than 3% or so, despite Trumpy’s pie-in-the-sky promises of 6% minimum. So, I don’t really think you have much of a leg to stand on.
When John publicly apologizes for the GDP growth hogwash he was hocking for the Trump corporate kickbacks of 2017 I’ll care about what he has to say about taxes.