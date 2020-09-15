Thune: Democrats Threaten to Change 200-Year-Old Senate Practice for Political Gain
“The legislative filibuster is the Senate rule that has had perhaps the greatest effect in preserving the Founders’ vision of the Senate.”
Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today expressed his disappointment in the idea that Democrats would consider changing the Senate’s 200-year-old practice on the legislative filibuster. The filibuster is one of the most prominent rules that distinguishes the Senate from the House of Representatives and requires the consensus of at least 60 senators before the body can vote on a contentious bill. Thune discussed several recent examples of Senate Democrats using the legislative filibuster this year alone when it suited their needs as the minority party.
5 thoughts on “Thune: Democrats Threaten to Change 200-Year-Old Senate Practice for Political Gain”
Supreme Court Justice Merrick Garland would like a word with your emphasis on eschewing standard practice for political gain, Mr. Senator.
The hypocrisy just never ends.
Funny, I don’t remember anybody on the supreme court with the name of Merrick Garland.
You shouldn’t start claiming hypocrisy on the right unless you can withstand the torrent of examples on the left.
The left is full of hypocrites too. Now that we have acknowledged that, can we admit this an absolutely laughable decrying of loss of tradition by the good Mr. Thune?
You won’t, will you?
Lol Thune sees Trump losing and is starting back on his standard minority rhetoric. Don’t let the door hit ya!
LOL, Biden is losing ground along with his marbles so socialist trolls are coming out from under their rocks, LOL, IMHO.