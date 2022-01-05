Thune: Democrats Want to Change the Rules in the Middle of the Game to Pass Radical Policies

“Removing the filibuster would erase this protection and allow the majority – including an incredibly narrow or merely technical majority, as Democrats have now – to trample minority rights.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the Democrats’ latest threat to abolish the legislative filibuster. Thune noted that abolishing the filibuster would fundamentally change the character of the Senate and remove one of the most significant protections of minority party rights in our system of government.