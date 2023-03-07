Thune Discusses Disastrous Situation at U.S. Southern Border
“Border Patrol agents told me that not only do they not feel supported by the Biden administration, they feel like the Biden administration has actually impeded their ability to do their jobs.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor about his recent trip to the Rio Grande Valley at the U.S. southern border.
2 thoughts on “Thune Discusses Disastrous Situation at U.S. Southern Border”
The “disaster” at the Southern border is largely due to the fact that neither party is willing to come up with a real and comprehensive solution. Trump was locked down to his beautiful wall (at Mexico’s expense) complete with a moat among other features. Most border experts believed at the time that technological solutions in combination with some physical barriers was a better solution rather than Trump’s vision of this monument as the next Great Wall of China.
Let’s not forget that right here at home, any number of ag producers, like big dairies and livestock feeding operations rely on undocumented immigrants for labor. This is ag’s dirty little secret. So, for Sen. Thune or any of his supporters to cry out that we are being overrun by the hoard of non-English speaking is being disengenuous.
Despite best efforts to pump up the birth rate, worker replacement is in decline. The country needs workers at many levels, but especially in the service and manufacturing sectors. Perhaps an influx of legal immigrants is just the solution we need to replace the ubiquitous “Help Wanted” signs.
How about this for a possible solution: figure out a way to get people documented so they are fully legitimate and not in the shadows? Guess what, with documentation these folks pay taxes and actually pay into the government rather than being a drag on government resources. The downside of course is that employers need to remit employment taxes and possibly have to pay a more liveable wage. Of course they also lose their leverage over what amounts to indentured servitude.
For something really outrageous, how about replicating the Marshall Plan and work to help cooperating Central American governments develop their economies and supplant the impact that criminal elements have had there. Most of our ancestors came to America for reasons that were economic in nature – the promise of a better future. If a multi-national effort to build up local economies takes hold, wouldn’t the desire to leave one’s homeland diminish?
If lawmakers were thinking about comprehensive solutions to the border crisis, they would recognize that the criminal smuggling enterprise actually works two ways. We only hear about drugs making their way into the US (largely through ports of entry or through dedicated routes). All of the guns that are instrumental for the cartels to control so much of Mexico and other parts of Central America are smuggled from one primary source – the USA.
Perhaps Sen. Thune should be working on solutions instead of soundbytes. He could actually do something like working on comprehensive immigration policy. Of course that is too much to ask for when political points can be scored.
I’m with Dave on this. As a country we are in denial as to just how much we depend on non documented (Illegal) immigrants to perform many of the essential jobs in our economy.