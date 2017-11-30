Thune Discusses Senate Tax Reform Plan on Fox Business, Bloomberg, and Senate Floor

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee, this week discussed the Senate’s tax reform plan on Fox Business, Bloomberg, and the Senate Floor.

To learn more about Thune’s work on tax reform, please visit the tax reform section on www.thune.senate.gov.

Thune on Fox Business:

“We need to get this across the finish line and put a bill on the president’s desk that will bring much-needed relief to middle-income families, allow them to keep more of what they earn, but just as importantly, get this economy growing at a faster rate.”

Thune on Bloomberg:

“What we’re trying to accomplish with this is to create certainty and predictability for businesses to invest and expand and grow. There are a number of things in the bill – the reduction of rates, the accelerated cost recovery, the immediate and full expensing – is something I think that businesses will take full advantage of.”

Thune on the Senate Floor:



“The average family in this country under this legislation that we will consider (when I say average family, a typical family of four with a combined average income of $73,000) will receive a $2,200 tax cut as a result of this tax legislation. That’s a 60 percent tax cut over what they are paying today under current law. So Mr. President, if you look at the way this impacts middle-income families in this country, doubling the standard deduction, doubling the child tax credit, lowering rates, are all policies that will all benefit middle-income families in this country.”

###

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...