Thune endorses Herschel Walker in Georgia US Senate Bid

From the Hill, South Dakota’s senior US Senator John Thune has endorsed former NFL star Herschel Walker to become the next US Senator from the State of Georgia:

Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) on Monday endorsed Herschel Walker’s bid to oust Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) in the latest sign that GOP leaders are warming up to the former football star’s Georgia Senate campaign.

“I am proud to endorse Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate in Georgia,” said Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican leader. “Herschel Walker is a fighter, a uniter, and a proven winner with the ability to bring Republicans together to win in November.”

Thune is the fifth Republican senator to throw his support behind Walker and the first member of Senate GOP leadership to do so.