Thune: Essential Workers are Heroes on the Front Line

“The past couple of months have also reminded us of another kind of heroism: the quiet heroism of doing one’s duty.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today, the first day of National Nurses Week, honored the nurses, health care workers, and other essential workers who are on the front lines during this coronavirus health crisis. Thune discussed the critical roles that essential workers are playing during this challenging time and the immense courage they are showing each day as they show up to work and fulfill their duties.