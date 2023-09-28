Thune: Foreign Ownership of Farmland is a Matter of National Security

“Food security is a critical component of national security, and we need to make sure foreign countries do not hold an undue influence over our food supply.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a longtime member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today participated in a hearing to examine foreign ownership in U.S. agriculture. Thune discussed the importance of protecting South Dakota farmers and ranchers from foreign adversaries – like China, Russia, and Iran – that seek to purchase U.S. farmland and agriculture businesses, which threatens food security.