Thune: General Soleimani’s ‘Reign of Terror’ is Over

“Citizens of the Middle East who suffered at the hand of Soleimani’s terror may have hope for a safer future.”



WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and the closure of his ‘reign of terror’ in the Middle East. Thune is hopeful that the United States’ action will deter future attempts by the rogue nation to sow discord in the region.