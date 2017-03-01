Thune, Gov. Daugaard Participate in Hearing on Infrastructure

“Eliminating unnecessary hurdles, while maintaining an emphasis on safety improvements, can lead to a better use of both public and private dollars.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, today led a hearing entitled, “Connecting America: Improving Access to Infrastructure for Communities Across the Country.” Gov. Dennis Daugaard testified at the hearing, which examined the challenges of connecting Americans, particularly in rural communities, to transportation and information networks.

Thune questioned Daugaard about existing programs under the FAST Act, which passed the Senate in December 2015, and how they compared to new policy designs or a project–specific approach.

