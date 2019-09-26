Thune Hears From Livestock Industry Leaders on Market Transparency

“The fact that losing just one beef plant in the United States created so much volatility in the cattle marketplace, including decreased cattle prices for producers and increased boxed beef prices, is deeply concerning.”



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, today heard from cattle industry leaders in a committee hearing on perspectives of the livestock and poultry sectors.

“The fact that losing just one beef plant in the United States created so much volatility in the cattle marketplace, including decreased cattle prices for producers and increased boxed beef prices, is deeply concerning,” said Thune. “I think that transparency in these markets is really important.”

###