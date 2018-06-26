Thune Highlights His Work on the 2018 Farm Bill on Senate Floor

“Agriculture isn’t just part of the South Dakota way of life – it is the South Dakota way of life.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a longtime member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, today outlined several of his proposals that are included in the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, more commonly referred to as the farm bill, and the effect that this important legislation would have on the lives of all South Dakotans.

