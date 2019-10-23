Thune: I Will Continue to Fight to Protect Religious Liberty

“I don’t just want to see religious people tolerated. I’d like to see the Democrat Party rejecting the un-American idea that being religious makes you less qualified to participate in the public square.”



WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the growing hostility to religion within the far-left wing of the Democrat Party, which recently included a proposal to selectively tax churches based on their religious beliefs. Thune also discussed the Democrats’ desire to roll back a key provision of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which would amount to a tax cut for millionaires.