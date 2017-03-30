Thune Introduces SDSM&T President Dr. Heather Wilson at Confirmation Hearing

“She understands the Air Force’s tremendous responsibility and role in our national security, and will be guided by the core values of the force: integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all the Air Force does.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today introduced South Dakota School of Mines and Technology President (SDSM&T) Dr. Heather Wilson at her confirmation hearing to become the next secretary of the Air Force. Wilson, who was nominated for the position by President Trump in January, testified before the Senate Committee on Armed Services.

Facebook Twitter