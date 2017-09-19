Thune Introduces SDSU Graduate and USDA Nominee Steve Censky at Confirmation Hearing

“Agriculture has not just been Steve’s profession – it’s been his passion and way of life from his childhood on, and I can think of no one better to work at this level of USDA for the farmers and ranchers of this country and to help me support my home state of South Dakota’s number one industry – agriculture.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today introduced South Dakota State University graduate Steve Censky at his confirmation hearing to become the next deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Censky, who was nominated for the position by President Trump in July, testified before the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, of which Thune is a member. Censky previously served at USDA under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush and worked with Thune as a congressional staffer in former Sen. Jim Abdnor’s (R-S.D.) Senate office.

Excerpt from Thune’s remarks:

“Sonny Perdue, in just a few months as USDA secretary, has proven he has the leadership skills to face the challenges of today’s agriculture, and with Steve Censky at his side, USDA will be even more prepared to provide this committee with the assistance we need in writing the next farm bill, as well as covering the broad scope of research, trade, and regulatory issues facing U.S. agriculture.

“Mr. Chairman, I’m very proud today to not only introduce but to strongly support Steve Censky as the next deputy secretary of USDA. Agriculture has not just been Steve’s profession – it’s been his passion and way of life from his childhood on, and I can think of no one better to work at this level of USDA for the farmers and ranchers of this country and to help me support my home state of South Dakota’s number one industry – agriculture.”

