Thune: It’s Our Job to Protect the Rights of the Unborn

“Science and ultrasounds and common sense all make it very clear that when we talk about unborn children, we’re talking about human beings, with their own fingerprints and their own DNA.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the Democrats’ refusal to recognize the rights of the unborn. Senate Republicans will continue to stand up for what’s right and fight on behalf of unborn children. Thune also recognized the tens of thousands of pro-life Americans, including those from South Dakota, who marched in January to advocate for the hundreds of thousands of babies that are killed by abortion each year in this country.