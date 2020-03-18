Thune: It’s Time for Us to Come Together to Fight This Virus
“This is a time for all of us to come together to ensure that medical professionals, American businesses, and American families have what they need to combat the coronavirus and deal with its effects
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed Senate Republicans’ top priorities in their effort to fight the coronavirus outbreak. These priorities include providing direct assistance to American workers and families, giving our economy necessary support, and providing medical professionals with the resources they need to fight the virus.
Smells like socialism. I guess there’s no capitalists in a viral foxhole.
Ike, in a capitalistic democracy, when the government orders “non-profitable” behavior or our taking action that damages businesses and peoples incomes, it seems like they’d be treated like all other contractors or people who serve the government- pay them. To not pay them is effectively seizing their business and a chance for citizens to earn an income which is certainly not consistent with a capitalist democracy.
Not a black and white matter.
Are you ready to admit that you played fast and loose with the facts on the rate of spread of the virus yet, Troy? You’ve been avoiding responding.
I did not play loose with the facts. I might have made some incorrect assumptions on actual cases (vs. actual reported cases) or extrapolations. But they weren’t done loosely or casually. I have messed around with maybe 50 spreadsheets to figure out what was happening. I’ve said all the time known cases were a small percentage of total infections.
Remind me about which I was talking in particular and context. I’ve had several conversations regarding rate of spread in Asia, Europe and the US.
What I have tried to be consistent on is to always follow CDC guidelines and instructions based on what the virologists and epidemiologists communicate is proper action based on the facts on the ground.
What is currently important to keep in mind as we act based on the facts (Europe Population is 50% larger than US Population)
Deaths (EU): Roughly 4,000 (added in my head)
Deaths (US): Roughly 125
Serious/Critical Cases (EU): Roughly 4,000 (added in my head)
Serious/Critical Cases (US): 12
For us to be in the same position today as Europe, we’d have to have over 45,000 cases (which maybe we do as testing is just ramping up) but we are a long ways from 2,500 deaths and 2,500 serious cases.
I’m hesitant to have too much discussion as we are about to undergo a period of testing which will explode known cases (they exist but we don’t know it) but there some charts you can toggle back and forth between linear and logarithmic. Not going to do a math lesson here but when the logarithmic charts gets flatter, the infection rate is declining (simple explanation so if you are a math person, you will grasp the nuance).
Another chart (not yet meaningful as we haven’t had enough time where there are significant recoveries) that is going to be important is when recoveries start to match new cases because we again appear to be turning a corner. I’m not sure I’m understanding what I’m reading but I think the epidemiologists are saying either when recoveries exceed new cases or two weeks after such date is when we can begin relaxing certain restrictions on the general public (not relaxing wash hands, don’t touch face, protect elderly, etc as those we need to continue until at least we have anti-virals and vaccinations).
Well that’s just plain silly. Last I heard they were talking $850 billion for a ‘bailout’. I don’t think we’ve got that laying around in the national couch cushions, so that’s gotta come from somewhere – hmmm… more debt? Who’s going to pay that debt? Oh, yeah. American taxpayers. So isn’t this really just redistributing future wealth? How is that not socialist?
You can put lipstick on that pig all you want, but taking money from Peter tomorrow to pay Paul today isn’t capitalism. Whatever happened to pulling yourself up by your bootstraps and rugged individualism? Shouldn’t we all have been saving our $$$ for a rainy day like today?
“Don’t you worry about me…..the Thune’s are doing just fine. Got tested this morning, probably again tonight, and at least three more times tomorrow. As for supplies, we don’t shop like the rest of you. Our TP is airlifted in by blue-top helicopter. So, yeah. Hope all is good in South Dakota, and I hope nobody remembers this in 4 years. God Bless!”