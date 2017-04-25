Thune: Jobs and Economic Growth are Our Top Priorities

“I look forward to working with my colleagues this year as we make putting our economy on the path to long-term health and vitality a top priority.”



WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the challenges the economy is facing as a result of stagnant economic growth during the Obama administration. Thune also addressed the Republican-controlled Senate’s ideas to get America’s economy back on track, starting with reforming the tax code and eliminating burdensome regulations.

