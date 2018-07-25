Thune: Kavanaugh Will Interpret the Law, Not Make the Law

“His clerks describe a judge who takes the weight of his responsibility seriously. A judge who is committed to reaching the right decision in every case and who does the hard work necessary to get to that decision.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) this week discussed the president’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and the support he has received from some of the people who know him best, including his law clerks. While his clerks span the political spectrum, they joined together to write a letter in support of Kavanaugh, who is currently a D.C. circuit court judge.

