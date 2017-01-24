Thune: Keystone XL Pipeline a Preview of Positive Actions for the American People
“President Trump has taken quick action to free up employment and economic opportunities by making it easier to complete these shovel-ready infrastructure projects.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement after President Trump took administrative action to move the Keystone XL pipeline and Dakota Access pipeline closer to approval.
“For eight years, former President Obama impeded progress on the Keystone XL pipeline, and in the process crushed thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic investments. President Trump has taken quick action to free up employment and economic opportunities by making it easier to complete these shovel-ready infrastructure projects. Moving forward on these pipeline projects, particularly the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline, provides a preview of good things to come for the American people.”
Boil those tar sands to extract a huge resource of oil
Drill Baby Drill in the Artic and other areas
Build new nuclear plants that will be far more advanced than the old ones built in the 70s.
Recycle nuclear fuel and open up Yucca Mountain & New Mexico for nuke waste disposal.
We will create an abundance of jobs, fire up the economy become even more energy independent & selling the excess.
Why is Trump facilitating China? With the Keystone Pipeline, America is merely a conduit for Canada in Canada’s ability to send its tar sands crude to China. The Keystone Pipeline does nothing to enhance America’s energy independence…
You all know China, that is the country that Trump claims is a “currency manipulator” and is violating international law with its aggressive militaristic policies in the South China Sea….