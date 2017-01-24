Thune: Keystone XL Pipeline a Preview of Positive Actions for the American People

“President Trump has taken quick action to free up employment and economic opportunities by making it easier to complete these shovel-ready infrastructure projects.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement after President Trump took administrative action to move the Keystone XL pipeline and Dakota Access pipeline closer to approval.

“For eight years, former President Obama impeded progress on the Keystone XL pipeline, and in the process crushed thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic investments. President Trump has taken quick action to free up employment and economic opportunities by making it easier to complete these shovel-ready infrastructure projects. Moving forward on these pipeline projects, particularly the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline, provides a preview of good things to come for the American people.”

