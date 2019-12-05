Thune Leads Hearing on MOBILE NOW, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken Testifies

“This important legislation made a down payment on both spectrum and infrastructure needs, positioning the United States to lead in the race to 5G—a race that has major implications for our national security and economy.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet, today led a hearing titled, “The Evolution of Next-Generation Technologies: Implementing MOBILE NOW.” The hearing examined the implementation of several mandates required by the Making Opportunities for Broadband Investment and Limiting Excessive and Needless Obstacles to Wireless (MOBILE NOW) Act. At the invitation of Thune, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken testified on MOBILE NOW’s spectrum provisions and the streamlining of broadband infrastructure deployment on federal lands, among other things. Thune is the author of the MOBILE NOW Act, which was signed into law in 2018.