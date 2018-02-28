Thune: List of Tax Reform Good News Just Keeps Growing

“Thanks to tax reform, good news for American workers seems to pour in daily, whether it’s lower utility bills, new jobs, bonuses, or, as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina announced last week, lower rate increases on health insurance.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee and a key voice during the tax reform debate, today discussed the many ways in which tax reform is already working for American families. One of Thune’s examples was the lowering of utility rates across the United States, including in Rapid City where Black Hills Energy is working with regulators to pass tax savings on to South Dakotans.

