Thune: Loan Forgiveness is Not a Solution for the Student Debt Problem

“I hope President Biden will resist Democrats’ calls to put taxpayers on the hook for billions of dollars in student loans.”



Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed Democrats’ recently introduced resolution calling for President Biden to forgive $50,000 of student loan debt per American. While high college costs and student debt are a problem, Thune does not believe that blanket loan forgiveness is the answer. He proposed alternative solutions such as encouraging affordable education options like community and technical colleges and ensuring that graduates have access to good-paying jobs. Thune introduced legislation that would allow employers to help employees repay their student loans. The Employer Participation in Repayment Act would allow employers to make tax-free payments on their employees’ already-existing student loans.