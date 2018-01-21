Thune: March for Life Fills Me With Hope

“The fight may be long. But I know that at the end of the day, it is life that will win.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today applauded the participants of the March for Life, the annual event that brings tens of thousands of Americans to Washington, D.C., to stand up for the right to life. Thune also called on the Senate to pass the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, legislation that would protect unborn children who have reached the age of 20 weeks – five months of pregnancy – from being killed by an abortion.

