Thune Meets With Secretary of Agriculture Nominee Sonny Perdue

Former Gov. Sonny Perdue and Sen. John Thune (video below)

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) this week met with former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue, President Trump’s nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“He is somebody who has a lot of experience, obviously, not only in government, but in agriculture,” said Thune. “He’s a veterinarian. He’s had a working farm. He raises corn, soybeans, wheat – all the things that are important in South Dakota … He seemed to be somebody that gets it, and I think grasps the importance of making sure that we have a balanced approach to agriculture and to the management of our resources.”

###

Facebook Twitter