Thune Meets With Supreme Court Nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch

From left to right: Judge Neil Gorsuch, Sen. John Thune, former Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H.)

WASHINGTON — Today U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) met with Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s nominee to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Gorsuch currently serves on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals and was unanimously confirmed by the Senate in 2006.

“[Americans] want judges who call balls and strikes,” said Thune. “They don’t want judges who are trying to make up the rules of the game as they go … [T]his is someone who will be very much in the great tradition and role of Antonin Scalia. Somebody who sees the role of the judge as a great respect for the rule of law, great respect for the Constitution, and somebody who will apply the Constitution and the laws in an even-handed and impartial way.”

