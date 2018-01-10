Thune: Military Readiness Should Be a Bipartisan Issue

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that the security of our nation – our ability to live as a free people – depends upon the strength of our military.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) this week addressed the current national security challenges facing the United States and the importance of making sure our military is well-equipped to meet those challenges. Thune also previewed an upcoming hearing before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, of which he is chairman, that will examine the steps social media platforms are taking to combat the spread of extremist propaganda over the internet.

