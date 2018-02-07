Thune: More Benefits and Opportunities for the American Worker on the Way

“And as the tax law helps U.S. businesses, large and small, grow and thrive, we can expect to see a lot more benefits and opportunities for American workers in the future.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee and a key voice during the tax reform debate, this week discussed the positive news that continues to be announced as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Thune explained that small and medium-sized businesses, including farms and ranches, will also see positive results from the new tax law by expanding their ability to recover investments they make in their businesses, which will free up cash that they can reinvest in their operations and their workers.

