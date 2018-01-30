Thune: More Good News for the American Economy

“As the benefits of tax reform continue to sink in, we can expect to see more growth, more jobs, and more opportunities for American workers, and we can expect to see the kind of economy that will provide security and prosperity for Americans for the long term.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee and a key voice during the tax reform debate, today discussed the positive effects the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has had on the American economy. Thune explained that by lowering tax rates for owners of small and medium-sized businesses, expanding business owners’ ability to recover investments they make in their businesses, lowering our nation’s massive corporate tax rate (up until January 1, 2018, the United States had the highest corporate tax rate in the developed world), and updating to a modernized territorial tax system, the economy is seeing immediate positive results.

