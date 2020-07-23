Thune: Next Coronavirus Relief Funding Package Prioritizes Kids, Jobs, and Health Care

“I hope my other Democrat colleagues here in the Senate are ready to look beyond partisan liberal wish lists and focus on negotiating a relief package that addresses the real priorities we’re facing – helping kids and parents, getting Americans back to work, and providing the health care resources needed to fight this virus.”



Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the next coronavirus relief funding bill that Republicans plan to introduce in the near future, which will prioritize kids, jobs, and health care. Thune emphasized the importance of targeting this relief effort and prioritizing the most prevalent needs, since every dollar of additional spending will be borrowedand need to be paid back by future generations.