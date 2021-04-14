Thune: Nothing Compassionate about Border Policies that Encourage Dangerous Journeys and Human Trafficking

“For the sake of the unaccompanied children and all those trying to cross our borders, and for the sake of the Americans who have been endangered by his policies, I hope the president will take action.”

Click here or on the picture above to watch the video.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed his recent trip to the southern border to get a firsthand look at the ongoing humanitarian and security crisis. Thune expressed the severity of the current state at the border and urged the president to take action. He emphasized the need for immigration policy reform to protect the children at the border and the Americans who have been endangered by the Biden administration’s policies.