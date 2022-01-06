My statement on the anniversary of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/S2HBtKV861
— Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) January 6, 2022
3 thoughts on “Thune on Jan 6 insurrection: “I’m committed to doing whatever I can to prevent something like it from ever happening again.””
RINO
You can start by denouncing 45 and his ilk. We’ll wait.
The insurrection where nobody was charged with insurrection?
Where was Thune’s statement on the one year anniversary of this violent insurrection while the United States Senate was doing its constitutional duty of holding confirmation hearings for a United States Supreme Court Justice?
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/09/28/brett-kavanaugh-hearing-protesters-christine-blasey-ford/1453524002/
Were Thune and his staff affected by this attack on a fellow senator?