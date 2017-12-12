Thune on Roy Moore… And an overly complimentary Gayle King

This clip is making the rounds on the Internet, where CBS this morning interviews South Dakota’s US Senator John Thune about Roy Moore. And CBS’ Gayle King is a bit “overly complimentary…”
“The two other panelists, co-host Norah O’Donnell and another female correspondent, laughed heartily, and a somewhat embarrassed Thune seemed to take it in stride by thanking King for the compliment.
Some might wonder about the reaction to the King-Thune interview on social media in the context of objectification if the genders were reversed, however. Parenthetically, late last month, CBS This Morning fired co-host Charlie Rose over sexual harassment allegations.
I do not know whether the allegations of unlawful contact with girls by Moore is true, and neither does Senator Thune. I do know that Moore vigorously denies the allegations that allegedly occurred almost 40 years ago. In addition to Moore denying the charges, I also find it hard to believe that someone who engages in this type of activity will quit. People who know Moore do not believe this type of behavior reflects the character of the man they have known for all of these years.
At this time, Moore has been accused by two people whose accusations are actually unlawful. I believe it is unfortunate that a leader of the Senate would make comments about suggesting someone leave office over unproven and perhaps even dubious accusations. One of the accusers has admitted to being less than truthful and the other has some incentives in her background to give her a reason to lie.
I wonder if Senator Thune would be willing to resign if someone came up with something he allegedly did 38 years ago.