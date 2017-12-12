Thune on Roy Moore… And an overly complimentary Gayle King

This clip is making the rounds on the Internet, where CBS this morning interviews South Dakota’s US Senator John Thune about Roy Moore. And CBS’ Gayle King is a bit “overly complimentary…”

“The two other panelists, co-host Norah O’Donnell and another female correspondent, laughed heartily, and a somewhat embarrassed Thune seemed to take it in stride by thanking King for the compliment.

Some might wonder about the reaction to the King-Thune interview on social media in the context of objectification if the genders were reversed, however. Parenthetically, late last month, CBS This Morning fired co-host Charlie Rose over sexual harassment allegations.