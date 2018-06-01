Thune: One Million Jobs Since Tax Reform Passed

“Today’s jobs report is more evidence of an economy that is growing again …”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement regarding the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ announcement that the economy added 223,000 jobs in May, bringing the unemployment rate to the lowest rate in 18 years.

“Americans struggled too long in a sluggish economy that lacked opportunities for those seeking a better life for themselves and their families. Today’s jobs report is more evidence of an economy that is growing again, which is good news for hardworking Americans. When the Republican-led Senate passed tax reform, there were estimates this historic legislation would create nearly 1 million jobs for the American people. Today we can say that we delivered, as over 1 million new jobs have been created since the passage of tax reform. We will continue to pursue a pro-worker, pro-growth agenda that allows the economy to thrive and Americans to secure the jobs they need.”

###

