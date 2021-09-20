Thune opponent Mowry part of Jan 6 election protest in Washington DC

I mentioned it earlier, but Mark Mowry’s participation in the Jan 6 election protests in Washington DC have caught the attention of the mainstream media today:

Spearfish resident and long-time musician Mark Mowry earlier this year filed his candidacy to unseat Sen. John Thune in the 2022 Republican primary election, fueled by the senior senator’s unwillingness to question the validity of the presidential election.

Mowry told the Argus Leader in a recent interview that he participated in demonstrations near Capitol Hill the day Congress was set to confirm the results of the Nov. 3 election, three months before deciding to challenge South Dakota’s three-term senator. But he was not part of the riots that broke out and led to protesters storming the Capitol, he said.