Thune: Our Nation Depends on Farmers and Ranchers

“Our nation, and the world, depend on our farmers and ranchers. We need to make sure that they can sustain their operations and continue to efficiently feed America and the world.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a longtime member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today discussed the challenges currently facing America’s agriculture economy. There are several ways Congress and the president can help spur growth in that sector, like by negotiating bilateral trade agreements, repealing harmful and burdensome regulations, and reforming the tax code.

Another way Congress can work to improve the agriculture economy is by creating new and revising existing federal farm programs that will be authorized under the next farm bill.

Earlier this year, Thune announced that he would introduce incremental farm bill proposals that will cover several titles of the overall farm bill. Thune has already introduced the Soil Health and Income Protection Program, a new voluntary income protection program for farmers that is designed for today’s production agriculture and soil health needs. He’s also introduced multiple proposals that would increase the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acreage cap, add cost-saving multiple use options to CRP management, and create new common-sense management options for other easement programs.

