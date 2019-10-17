Thune: Passing USMCA Will Boost the U.S. Economy

“There are thousands of farmers in my state — and around the country — who are waiting for the relief that the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement would bring.

Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the need to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to give farmers and ranchers more certainty and preserve and expand market access while boosting the U.S. economy as a whole.