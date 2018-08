Thune Pays Tribute to Sen. John McCain

“He inspired those who served with him, on both sides of the aisle, and he always called on all of us to live up to all that is best and greatest about the United States of America.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today paid tribute to his late colleague, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), on the Senate floor.

